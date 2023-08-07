"Back-Door Entry": Arvind Kejriwal After Delhi Bill Clears Parliament

Arvind Kejriwal took a swipe at the BJP as the Centre's controversial Delhi Services Bill cleared the Rajya Sabha hurdle this evening after an eight-hour long discussion.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, was passed with the Rajya Sabha approving it with 131 votes in favour and 102 against.

''The BJP lost four polls against AAP, they have tried to usurp power in Delhi through backdoor,'' said the Chief Minister in a televised address shortly after the bill was passed, adding it was a "black day" for India's democracy.

He also said that it was an "insult" to the right to vote of the people of Delhi.

''I want to thank all political parties which supported AAP against Delhi services bill,'' the Chief Minister further said.

Home Minister Amit Shah defended the Bil in the Rajya Sabha, saying the proposed legislation is aimed at providing effective and corruption-free governance in the national capital.

The bill, which was passed by the Lok Sabha last week, replaces an ordinance promulgated by the Centre for handling the transfers and postings of officials in the Delhi government.

However, the Supreme Court, which last month formed a constitution bench to examine the power of parliament over governance in Delhi, is yet to pronounce its judgment.