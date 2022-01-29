Beating Retreat Ceremony Set To New Tunes This Year, Drones Light Up Sky

'Sare Jahan Se Achcha' replaced the Christian hymn Abide With Me, a favourite of Mahatma Gandhi.

The Beating Retreat ceremony - a centuries-old military tradition going back to the days when troops disengaged from battle at sunset as soon as 'buglers' sounded the 'retreat' - was set to new tunes this year.

The ceremony is performed every year on January 29 and marks the end of the Republic Day celebrations.

A host of new tunes were added to the ceremony to commemorate 75 years of the country's independence (being celebrated as Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav). These include 'Kerala', 'Hind ki Sena' and 'Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon'.

The Defence Ministry included the patriotic song 'Aey Mere Watan ke Logo' in the Beating the Retreat ceremony in an effort to make the event more Indian.

A projection mapping show Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav emerged a major attraction this year.