Basement Owner Among 5 Arrested In Delhi Flooding Horror That Killed 3

The owner of the Delhi basement where three civil services aspirants died after flooding has been arrested along with four others, police said. The owner and the coordinator of the Rau's IAS Study Circle in the Old Rajinder Nagar area have already been arrested, and booked for culpable homicide and other charges. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) M Harsha Vardhan said each floor of the building is owned by a different person.

Among those arrested is also the driver of the black vehicle that had been spotted at the scene. The vehicle, which had caused the building's gate to break, was initially misidentified as a Thar, but the police clarified that it was, in fact, a Force Gurkha.

"5 more arrests have been made into the Rajender Nagar incident including the owners of basement and the person who appears to damage the gate of the building. So far, 7 persons have been arrested. We are committed to ensuring strict action against all those involved in the case," Delhi Police said.

Delhi Police yesterday arrested the owner and coordinator of the IAS coaching centre after the basement tragedy. They face charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and causing death due to negligence. "A gross criminal negligence is found on part of the owner of the institute in ensuring safety measures as the library in the basement was running illegally and had only one entry and exit point that was biometric-enabled and got locked due to the flooding," an MCD official told PTI.