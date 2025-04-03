"Based On Conscience": Naveen Patnaik's Party Eases Opposition To Waqf Bill

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said the "concern" shown by the BJP and its allies during the discussion on the Waqf Amendment Bill would put Pakistan founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah to shame.

Naveen Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal has apparently had a change of heart about the Waqf Amendment Bill. After categorically saying it was against the bill ahead of its presentation in the Lok Sabha, the party, shortly before the voting in the Upper House, has tweaked its stand.

In a post on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, senior party leader Sasmit Patra announced that there would be no party whip this time.

"The Biju Janata Dal has always upheld the principles of secularism and inclusivity, ensuring the rights of all communities. We deeply respect the divese sentiments expressed by different sections of the Minority communities regarding the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024," his post read.

"Our Party, having taken these views into careful consideration, has entrusted our Hon'ble Members in the Rajya Sabha with the responsibility of exercising their conscience in the best interest of justice, harmony and the rights of all communities, should the Bill come up for voting. There is no Party Whip," he added.

This is the first instance of a non-aligned party breaking ranks with the parties opposed to the bill. Tamil Nadu's opposition AIADMK and YS Jaganmohan Reddy's YSR Congress are so far standing firm.

But even including them, the government has an edge in terms of numbers in the Rajya Sabha. Of the current strength of 245 MPs, the NDA has 125 - five more than the other side.

Opening the gates for "voting on conscience" can only add to the government's strength. The BJD has seven members in the Rajya Sabha.

The BJD has always maintained what it called "equal distance" from the BJP and the Congress, but was known for providing "issue-based support" to the BJP in case of contentious bills in parliament.

The situation, though, changed after last year's general and state elections.

Mr Patnaik's party, which had been ruling the state for three decades was decimated in the hands of the BJP and failed to win any seat in the Lok Sabha. The BJP won 20 of 21 Lok Sabha seats and 78 of 147 assembly seats in Odisha.

Shortly after, Mr Patnaik made it clear that the BJP can no longer count on their support in parliament.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address during the inaugural session of parliament after the election, the BJD's nine MPs joined the Opposition walkout over his remarks on Congress's Sonia Gandhi.

The party also tweaked its stand on the "One Nation One Election" - which it once supported - called for the "fine print" of the proposal of the Kovind Committee adopted by the Union cabinet and suggested that the matter not be rushed like the farm laws.