Watch: Migrant Labourers Block Highway, Throw Stones At Cops In Madhya Pradesh

A group of around a thousand workers staged a protest in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani and blocked the Agra-Mumbai national highway against sealing of the district that shares its border with Maharashtra.

Barwani, Madhya Pradesh's bordering district with Maharashtra, is a passage to the many migrant labourers returning to Uttar Pradesh.

The state has sealed the district border and thousand of migrants are currently stuck at city's Bijasan check-point.

The labourers today protested against the sealing of border and retaliated by throwing stones when the police personnel tried to remove them from the highway.

Barwani collector Amit Tomar said that the highway was cleared later.

"We spoke to them after which the highway has been cleared. Three police personnel have received minor injuries," Mr Tomar said.