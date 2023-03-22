India's Tit-For-Tat? Barricades Outside UK High Commission In Delhi Removed

Barricades outside the UK High Commission in Delhi were removed by police today, days after a Khalistani protest at Indian High Commission in London. Delhi Police officials said that the security outside the UK High Commission remains intact.

"The security arrangements outside the British High Commission here are intact. However, barricades placed on the pathway towards the Commission that created hurdles for commutation have been removed," a senior police officer told PTI.

Protesters in London had pulled down the Indian Tricolour outside the building to protest the crackdown against Amritpal Singh.

Visuals of a Khalistani supporter pulling down the national flag had infuriated the nation and triggered strong reactions on social media.

The Indian government has lodged a strong protest and called on the British authorities to ensure adequate security at the Indian High Commission. On Sunday night, the British deputy high commissioner had been summoned by India seeking an explanation over the complete "absence of security" at the Indian mission in London.

Top British officials have said that the UK government will take the security of the Indian High Commission "seriously", as they condemned as "disgraceful" and "completely unacceptable" the vandalism at the Indian mission by a group of protesters waving separatist Khalistani flags.

Punjab police launched a massive operation on Saturday to arrest Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh. Singh is still on the run, but police have arrested over 100 members of his outfit 'Waris Punjab De'.