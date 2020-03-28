Barbers In Essential Services? Omar Abdullah Meme Explains Why

Omar Abdullah has been growing beard since he was detained on August 5, 2019.

Omar Abdullah, who was released from detention only recently after nearly eight months, shared a meme on twitter which says barbers should be included in essential services to help those under quarrantine.

"Govt should add barbers in essential services list, otherwise after quarrantine there will b umer abdullah in every house (sic)," reads a meme shared by Mr Abdullah. The meme has a picture of the former chief minister with his long beard.

Received on twitter today. pic.twitter.com/qNPFHajQRU - Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) March 27, 2020

The National Conference leader has been growing beard since he was arrested on August 5, 2019 when Article 370 was scrapped.

Soon after his release on Tuesday, the former Chief Minister returned to Twitter with a series of witty and humorous tweets, some even mocking the timing of his release.

These are serious & scary times so a little humour doesn't hurt. pic.twitter.com/V0NA7tb0sU - Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) March 25, 2020

In some tweets, the National Conference leader, who was released amid an unprecedented nationwide shutdown to stall the spread of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, offered "tips on surviving quarantine or a lock down" because of his "months of experience".

The former Chief Minister was detained along with hundreds of politicians in August, when the centre decided to end special status to the former state of Jammu and Kashmir and divided it into two union territories.

Jammu and Kashmir along with rest of India was placed under a strict lockdown enforced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contain the spread of coronavirus infection that has affected over 900 people and killed 19 across India.