Kashmiri Villagers Torch BSF Vehicle After It Collides With Car

A Border Security Force vehicle was torched after it collided with a civilian car.

The villagers in north Kashmir's Baramulla district torched a Border Security Force (BSF) vehicle after it collided with a civilian car on Thursday. The BSF officials say the driver of the BSF vehicle driver was injured and has been admitted to a local hospital.

"Two heavy five tonner BSF vehicles were going on Baramulla-Srinagar national highway and met with an accident with a civilian vehicle on Thursday evening. The car driver started a verbal argument with the BSF staff and local people also gathered," a Border Security Force official said.

The residents then torched one of the vehicles alleging the BSF driver was driving rashly.

"The driver was rescued by the other officials travelling with him in the other car," the officials added.

The matter is under investigation by the Jammu and Kashmir police.

