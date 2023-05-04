2 Terrorists Killed In Kashmir's Baramulla, 2nd Encounter In 24 Hours

Baramulla encounter: This is the second encounter in the last 24 hours

Two terrorists were killed during an encounter with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said.

This is the second encounter in the last 24 hours as the security forces have been put on a high alert in the wake of intelligence inputs that terrorists are preparing for a major attack in next few days.

According to police two terrorists were killed in Kreeri area of Baramulla district after security forces launched a predawn operation following information about presence of terrorists at Wanigam village.

Police said one AK rifle and a pistol have been recovered from the encounter site.The identity of killed terrorists is being ascertained, they said.

Yesterday, police and army foiled an infiltration bid at Line of Control in Machil sector of Kupwara district. Two unidentified terrorists were killed during the operation.

According to the Army, two AK rifles and arms and ammunition were recovered from the encounter site.

Meanwhile, a high alert has been sounded in Jammu following intelligence inputs that terrorists are preparing for some major attacks in the region.

Sources say all the Army installations along the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway were put on alert and schools inside cantonment areas in Jammu, Samba and Kathua were closed on Wednesday in the wake threat perception.

Jammu region has been high on terrorist radar and is spreading to the region which was almost free from terrorists.

Last month, five soldiers were killed in Poonch and terrorists decamped with the weapons of fallen soldiers. A massive cordon and search operation to track down attackers has failed make a breakthrough.