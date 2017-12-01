Barack Obama To Be Back In Delhi Today, Meeting With PM Modi Expected At the townhall, scheduled to be held at 3:45 PM tomorrow, the former US President Barack Obama is expected to interact with around 280 young leaders from across India. It will be streamed lived at Obama.org, and on the Obama Foundation's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Share EMAIL PRINT Barack Obama's office said he would meet PM Modi during his visit to Delhi (File Photo) New Delhi: Former US President Barack Obama,



In a Facebook message, Mr Obama has said, "I will be conducting a townhall with young leaders of India who can share with me some of the works they are trying to do to make communities better and also answer questions on how Obama Foundation can help."



At the townhall, scheduled to be held at 3:45 PM tomorrow, the former US President is expected to interact with around 280 young leaders from across India. It will be streamed lived at Obama.org, and on the Obama Foundation's Facebook page and YouTube channel.



The meet will "expand the conversation about what it means to be an active citizen and make an impact and how the Obama Foundation can support emerging leaders in this effort," Mr Obama's office had said in a statement. His office also said he would meet PM Modi during the visit, although no timing was specified,



Bilateral relations between India and the US had reached a new high under the Obama administration.



While PM Modi visited US four times, and had been hosted at the White House, President Obama had been the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations in 2015, months before he demitted office. During the visit, he had even co-hosted "Mann ki Baat", the Prime Minister's monthly radio programme.



The India visit is part of Mr Obama's three-nation tour that also includes China and France. In China, he is expected to meet President Xi Jinping, who has recently hosted US President Donald Trump in Beijing.



Prior to this, Mr Obama has hosted events with young leaders in Germany, Indonesia, and Brazil.



Former US President Barack Obama, who will be in Delhi today for a townhall for the Obama Foundation, is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the visit. The two leaders had developed a warm rapport during Mr Obama's tenure as the President.In a Facebook message, Mr Obama has said, "I will be conducting a townhall with young leaders of India who can share with me some of the works they are trying to do to make communities better and also answer questions on how Obama Foundation can help."At the townhall, scheduled to be held at 3:45 PM tomorrow, the former US President is expected to interact with around 280 young leaders from across India. It will be streamed lived at Obama.org, and on the Obama Foundation's Facebook page and YouTube channel.The meet will "expand the conversation about what it means to be an active citizen and make an impact and how the Obama Foundation can support emerging leaders in this effort," Mr Obama's office had said in a statement. His office also said he would meet PM Modi during the visit, although no timing was specified, Washington Post had reported. Bilateral relations between India and the US had reached a new high under the Obama administration.While PM Modi visited US four times, and had been hosted at the White House, President Obama had been the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations in 2015, months before he demitted office. During the visit, he had even co-hosted "Mann ki Baat", the Prime Minister's monthly radio programme.The India visit is part of Mr Obama's three-nation tour that also includes China and France. In China, he is expected to meet President Xi Jinping, who has recently hosted US President Donald Trump in Beijing.Prior to this, Mr Obama has hosted events with young leaders in Germany, Indonesia, and Brazil.