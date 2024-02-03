Banwarilal Purohit Resigns As Punjab Governor, Cites 'Personal Reasons'

Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday resigned as Punjab Governor citing "personal reasons and certain other commitments".

Mr Purohit's resignation came a day after he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

"Due to my reasons and certain other commitments, I tender my resignation from the post of Governor of Punjab and Administrator, Union Territory, Chandigarh. Please accept the same and oblige," Mr Purohit wrote in his letter to the President.

The resignation follows a bitter and ongoing war of words between the Governor and state Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Last August, Mr Purohit sent a letter to the Chief Minister, warning him that he could recommend President's rule in the state and also initiate criminal proceedings if his letters are not answered.

In his latest communication to Mr Mann, Governor Purohit reiterated that he was not getting any reply from him on his previous letters, and warned him that he could send a report to the President on "failure of constitutional mechanism."

The Governor had "threatened the peace-loving people" of the state, said Mr Mann replying to the letter, underscoring that law and order is in complete control.