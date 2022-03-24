Bank Holidays In April: 2 Long Weekends, 9 Holidays Could See Bank Branches Remaining Closed For 15 Days In April

Bank holidays are decided on the basis of a list released by the Reserve Bank of India.

April 1 will mark the beginning of a new financial year and a new list of holidays for banks and other financial institutions, which people interact with on a day-to-day basis. The bank branches are usually shut on second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays, but there are some festivals too on which the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced holidays. While some of these festivals are national in nature, others are regional impacting the functioning of bank branches only in some cities.

In April 2022, banks will be closed for a total of nine days, apart from weekends, according to the list released by the RBI.

The very first day of the month - April 1 - is a bank holiday due to yearly closing of bank accounts, which is coinciding with the weekend. Since April 1 will fall on Friday, bank branches could remain closed for a total of three days due to long weekend.

Except for Aizawl, Chandigarh, Shillong and Shimla, the bank branches in other cities will remain closed on April 1.

On April 2, banks in Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jammu, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji and Srinagar will remain closed due to Gudi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/1st Navratra/Telugu New Year's Day/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba).

On April 4, banks in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi will remain closed on Sarhul. There will be a holiday for banks in Hyderabad the next day due to Babu Jagjivan Ram's birthday.

The bank working in the next week will be truncated due to two holidays on 14th and 15th, followed by a weekend. While April 14 will be celebrated as Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Mahavir Jayanti/Baisakhi/Vaisakhi/Tamil New Year's Day/Cheiraoba/Biju Festival/Bohag Bihu, there will be off on April 15 due to Good Friday/Bengali New Year's Day (Nababarsha)/Himachal Day/Vishu/Bohag Bihu.

Except for banks in Shillong, Shimla (April 14), and Jaipur, Jammu and Srinagar (April 15), bank branches in other cities will be closed according to RBI's list of holidays.

Bohag Bihu on April 16 will see closure of bank branches in Guwahati, and in Agartala on April 21 on account of Garia Puja.

Banks in Jammu and Srinagar will remain closed on April 19 due to Shab-I-Qadr/Jumat-ul-Vida, the RBI list further said.

RBI's list of holidays is divided in three categories: State-specific festivities, religious holidays, and festival celebrations.