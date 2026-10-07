Bangladeshi Woman Caught Working At Kerala Spa With Fake Bengal Aadhaar

A 22-year-old Bangladeshi woman who allegedly lived and worked in Kerala using a fake Aadhaar card for nearly a year has been caught from a spa in Kannur district, police said.

The woman, identified as Suma Wanual, was found working at the Black and Beauty Wellness Spa near the upper bus stand in Iritty. Police raided the establishment following a tip-off.

According to the police, the woman had neither a valid passport nor an Indian visa. She had been using an Aadhaar card that identified her as a resident of West Bengal. Suspicion arose when officers verified the Aadhaar details and found the document to be fake.

During questioning, the woman admitted that she was a Bangladeshi national, police said. Investigators also recovered documents, including what the police described as her Bangladeshi birth certificate, which they said established her nationality.

Police said the woman had entered West Bengal before coming to Iritty and had allegedly procured the fake Aadhaar card there. She had been working at the Iritty spa for around a year using the forged identity document.

The case has now prompted a wider investigation into how she entered India without valid travel documents, who helped her obtain the fake Aadhaar card, and whether anyone facilitated her stay and employment in Kerala.

She will be produced before a court and, after remand procedures, shifted to a designated facility for foreign nationals staying in India without valid documents. Police said steps for her deportation to Bangladesh would be initiated after completing the legal process.

The operation was led by Iritty CI K V Umesh and SHO C Saneeth, along with a police team comprising SI Sreenath, Woman SI T Sandhya, SI Raju Joseph and ASI Biju.

Police have launched a detailed investigation into the circumstances surrounding her illegal stay and the procurement of the alleged forged identity document.

This is the fourth incident of Bangladeshi nationals being caught in Kannur district in the last three months. As per state intelligence sources, Bangladeshi nationals are moving towards North Kerala with stringent scrutiny in bigger cities like Bengaluru.