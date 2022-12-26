Bangladeshi Man, Son Arrested For Assault, Vandalism At Kolkata Bar

Kolkata Police arrested the duo at the bar. (Representational)

A Bangladeshi man and his son were arrested from Kolkata's New Market area for allegedly assaulting two employees of a bar and vandalising it on Christmas night, police said on Monday.

The two entered the bar at around 10 PM and started a fight among themselves over some issue, which turned violent and they started throwing dishes and glasses at each other.

"Two workers of the restaurant were beaten up by the father-son duo when they tried to stop them. The two employees were badly injured and needed to be taken to the SSKM Hospital," an officer of New Market Police Station said.

They later lodged a complaint with the police following which the two were arrested at the bar where other employees had overpowered them.

"We have sent an e-mail to the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission here informing them about the arrest. We have requested them to check the authenticity of their visas and passports," he said.

Initial investigations revealed that the two, residents of Gazipur district of the neighbouring country, came to India to consult a doctor.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Police on Christmas night arrested 207 people for various offences and seized 39 litres of unaccounted liquor during random checking at various parts of the city, a senior officer said.

According to Kolkata Police Traffic Department, 367 people were booked for various types of traffic violations.

The police prosecuted 114 for rash driving, 109 others for drunken driving, riding without helmets (66), pillion riding without helmets (42) and 36 people for other violations, he added.

