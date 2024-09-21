Bangladesh Reverses Ban On Hilsa Fish Export To India Ahead Of Durga Puja

The Hilsa fish is highly regarded and sought after due to its taste and flavour. (Representational)

The interim government of Bangladesh has reversed the export ban on the much popular and prized Hilsa fish to India ahead of Durga Puja, an important festival of Hindu Bengalis, officials said on Saturday, adding that export of 3,000 tonnes of Hilsa has been approved.

The Bangladeshi interim government -- headed by Muhammad Yunus -- had earlier decided not to export Hilsa fish to India this year in a bid to boost the supply in the domestic market. The fish usually witnesses a high demand in the Indian market during the festival of Durga Puja as well as other festivities, especially in the country's eastern region.

A leading Bangladeshi media outlet -- The Daily Star -- citing the country's Commerce Ministry, reported that the government has approved the export of 3,000 tonnes of Hilsa fish to India on the occasion of Durga Puja.

The Commerce Ministry statement read: "The export of 3,000 (three thousand) metric tonnes of Hilsa fish has been approved against the application of various exporters on the occasion of the upcoming Durga Puja. The concerned applicants are requested to apply with necessary documents to the Ministry of Commerce (Deputy Secretary, Export-2 Branch, Room No. 127, Building No. 3, Ministry of Commerce, Bangladesh Secretariat) by 24/09/2024. Applications received after the mentioned deadline will not be accepted. Note that those who have already applied do not need to apply again."

The Commerce Ministry of Bangladesh in 2023 had allowed 79 companies to export 50 tonnes of Hilsa fish each -- totalling around 4,000 tonnes -- to India on the occasion of Durga Puja, the Daily Star reported.

The Hilsa fish is highly regarded and sought after due to its taste and flavour. The fish is massively popular in Bangladesh as well as in India.

The demand surges in India, particularly during the festival of Durga Puja.

