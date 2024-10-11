Bangalore Rangoli Artist's Colorful Tribute To Ratan Tata At Metro Station

A rangoli to honour Ratan Tatas legacy.

Remembering industrialist Ratan Tata, Bangalore-based rangoli artist Akshay Jalihal created a colorful rangoli of him at the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda metro station, popularly known as Majestic metro station. The rangoli has a portrait of Ratan Tata, in a blue blazer. Behind him, we see a staircase, indicating the departure of soul.

The artwork, created by Akshay Jalihal, honours Tata's legacy following his death on October 9 at the age of 86. Ratan Tata was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital in a critical condition, where he breathed his last. N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, confirmed the news late night on Wednesday.

In a statement, Mr Chandrasekaran said, “It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr. Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation.”

Earlier, on Monday, Ratan Tata had dismissed speculation surrounding his health and had said he was undergoing medical check-ups due to his age and related medical conditions.

"Thank you for thinking of me," he said.

Ever since the news broke, grief is pouring in from all parts of the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and titled the businessman, “a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being”.

Ratan Tata was cremated on Thursday with full state honours in Worli, Mumbai.

