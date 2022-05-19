Heavy Rainfall In Bengaluru Unleashes A Flood Of Memes On Twitter

It is raining in Bengaluru. The streets are waterlogged. The weather department has issued an “orange” alert in many parts predicting heavy rain for the next 4-5 days. Visuals of waterlogged streets are making rounds on the Internet. Of course, the news has given room to a meme fest on Twitter.
People, without wasting any time, have made a bee-line to the micro-blogging platform to show their creative side.
Users, who are dealing with the unbearable heat in the Nothern region, were among the first to express their state of mind.
North Indians.#bangalorerains#banglorepic.twitter.com/4tr0UqvPXm— Ashutosh Kumar (@itsAsh_u) May 17, 2022
Delhi and Mumbai people watching Bangalore weather ????️ be like#Delhi#Mumbai#bangaloreweatherpic.twitter.com/lAqXFrktxr— rishav singh rajput (@rishav_rsr) May 16, 2022
Another wanted everyone to look at the Summer sky in Bengaluru. “This is how Summers look like,” he wrote.
This is how #summers look like in #bangalorerainshttps://t.co/ETGNPMZwX0— Ankit Rakwal Thakur (@AnkitRakwal) May 17, 2022
A person referred to Ali Fazal's character from the hit web series Mirzapur to show how people in the North must be feeling now. “North Indians, getting roasted in the heatwave, seeing Bangalore people talking about rain,” it read.
North Indians, getting roasted in the heatwave, seeing Bangalore people talking about #bangalorerains: pic.twitter.com/R6zFYDvvVR— Akshat Bang (@bang_akshat) May 17, 2022
A user has shared a picture of his room with washed clothes spread on the floor for drying. Relatable?
???????????? pic.twitter.com/qDcnzGlj5y— Tweepak (@DeePakao) May 17, 2022
“A tale of two cities”, wrote another along with a screengrab featuring the weather forecast of Delhi and Bengaluru.
A tale of two cities.????????#bangaloreweather#Delhi@peakbengalurupic.twitter.com/A4yjHKzFHW— Dilip (@Dilip10672392) May 19, 2022
A few made fun of the drastic change in Bengaluru's weather.
I am lucky..! #Bangalore#bangalorerainspic.twitter.com/QKVOjNu435— Vikas M (@Vikas_M_Gowda) May 17, 2022
In the middle of all this, a user “spotted an island”.
Spotted an island #bangalorerainspic.twitter.com/tcQlT1RFG7— Kamran (@CitizenKamran) May 17, 2022
A few came us with a quiz content. Yes, you read it right. The question is “count the number of bikes.”
Quiz: count the number of bikes#bangalorerains#btmstage2pic.twitter.com/036iQA46Of— Suhas (@imsuhastr) May 17, 2022
Now, it's time to take a look at “Bengaluru falls”.
Look at this , Bangalore falls #Bangalore#bangalorerains#Drainagepic.twitter.com/lFFptXprnG— Archana K R / ಅರ್ಚನಾ ಕೆ ಆರ್ (@archanakra) May 17, 2022
“Bangalore: A city where you should not forget your umbrella at home, even in summers. PS: Umbrellas won't be of much use anyway,” read one of the comments.
Bangalore: A city where you should not forget your umbrella at home, even in summers!— Mohit Kumar (@c0der00t) May 18, 2022
Ps. Umbrellas won't be of much use anyway!#BengaluruRains#bangalorerains#Bangalorepic.twitter.com/lKVjRu4dwD
Meanwhile, two labourers from Ullal upanagar have died due to the heavy rain and thunderstorm. “The dead have been identified as Devbharath from Bihar and Ankit Kumar from Uttar Pradesh. Around 5 pm yesterday, the rain intensified. The labourers were at the site, and around 7 pm the water levels rose. We are assessing the safety measures taken on a daily basis there," a police official told NDTV.