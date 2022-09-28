'Ban RSS In Bihar,' BJP's Sushil Modi Dares Lalu Prasad Yadav

Bihar BJP leader Sushil Modi has dared Lalu Prasad Yadav to ban RSS in Bihar

Bihar BJP leader Sushil Modi has dared former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav to impose a ban on RSS in the state. Mr Modi, who is a member of the Rajya Sabha from Bihar, tweeted: "You have the courage to ban RSS in Bihar, Laluji? There may be ideological differences with the RSS, but no one doubts its patriotism!"

Mr Yadav is yet to respond to Mr Modi's tweet.

The BJP leader's comments came after Mr Yadav, the Rashtriya Janata Dal chief, had said yesterday that while organisations like the PFI (Popular Front of India) should be banned, similar measures need to be taken against RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh). "First of all, the RSS should be banned. These people are targeting Muslim organisations and do Hindu-Muslim in everything," Mr Yadav had said.

PFI की तरह जितने भी नफ़रत और द्वेष फैलाने वाले संगठन हैं सभी पर प्रतिबंध लगाना चाहिए जिसमें RSS भी शामिल है। सबसे पहले RSS को बैन करिए, ये उससे भी बदतर संगठन है।



आरएसएस पर दो बार पहले भी बैन लग चुका है। सनद रहे, सबसे पहले RSS पर प्रतिबंध लौह पुरुष सरदार पटेल ने लगाया था। — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) September 28, 2022

Mr Modi had welcomed the Central government's decision to impose a ban on the PFI for alleged anti-national activities. "The decision to ban PFI is welcome," the former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar had tweeted.

Earlier, a war-of-words had erupted between Mr Modi and Congress leader Digvijay Singh after Mr Singh compared the RSS with PFI.

While criticising the violence perpetrated by the PFI, Mr Singh had said: "Action should be taken against all those who spread hatred and violence. Why action is not being taken against RSS and Vishva Hindu Parishad?"

Reacting to Mr Singh's comments, Mr Modi had said: "Digvijay Singh has always supported those who are terrorists, who were the supporters of the terrorists of Batla House. Today, his condition is such that he has not been able to come to power in Madhya Pradesh even after 20 years. He is comparing it with RSS whose patriotism is unquestionable."