Ban Imposed On Wearing Black At PM Modi's Jharkhand Programme Lifted

A ban imposed on wearing black items at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally at Palamau in Jharkhand on January 5 has been withdrawn today.

"The ban on wearing black clothes and other black items has been withdrawn and there is no restriction on wearing any colour," Palamu senior police official Indrajeet Mahata told reporters.

"The decision was taken considering the prevailing situation. The advisory has been withdrawn," he said.

He added: "People should cooperate with security forces during the Prime Minister's visit."

All black items were banned at the rally site by the Palamau district administration in view of possible protests by the striking para teachers when PM Modi visits on January 5.

The teachers had vowed to show black flags to PM Modi on his arrival at Palamau.

On Wednesday, the administration banned everything black including socks, clothes, bags, shoes, purses and caps.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Mandal dam irrigation project, which was pending since 1972. The dam will be constructed at a cost of Rs 2,500 crore.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of a pipeline to supply drinking and irrigation water in Palamu and Garhwa district