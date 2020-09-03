Villagers, Cops Injured In Clash Over Alleged Custodial Torture In UP

Policemen and villagers were injured in a clash in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia

Four policemen including a senior officer and several villagers were injured in a clash over alleged custodial torture in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia, 350 km from state capital Lucknow. Visuals show several injured policemen and others being treated at a hospital.

Panna Rajbhar, who is in his 20s, was on Wednesday called to a police post at Rasra in Ballia district for questioning over a dispute with his extended family, some villagers said.

A written compliant by Mr Rajbhar's family alleged he was thrashed so viciously inside the police post that he had to be rushed to a government hospital. The complaint named a sub-inspector and a head constable.

Soon, a large number of villagers gathered on a road and started protesting. They refused to disperse, started throwing stones at the police, allegedly set a police post on fire and vandalised some motorcycles.

In response, the police lathi-charged hundreds of villagers who have been protesting on the road.

Visuals shot by locals showed hundreds of men and women charging at the police. Some showed the police hitting the villagers with lathis.

There has been no word from the police in the case. Visuals from a local hospital showed policemen with head injuries being treated by doctors. An injured woman is also seen being taken away by two others.