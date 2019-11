On the complaint of the woman, an FIR had been lodged against the accused (Representational)

A 28-year-old woman was allegedly raped by an insurance agent at his office in the UP's Ballia, police said on Saturday.

The woman was allegedly called by the agent to his office for collecting her insurance payment receipt on Friday and served intoxicants in tea, SP Devenrdra Nath said.

On the complaint of the woman, an FIR had been lodged against the agent, identified as Dayashankar Verma, the SP said, adding that efforts were on to arrest him.