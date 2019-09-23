Balakot Reactivated Very Recently, Says Army Chief On Jaish Camp In Pak

Army Chief Bipin Rawat said that the Jaish camp in Balakot has been "reactivated".

The terror camp in Pakistan's Balakot bombed by India in February has been "reactivated" very recently, Army Chief Bipin Rawat said today. "Balakot has been reactivated by Pakistan very recently. This shows that Balakot has been affected, it had been damaged and destroyed. And that is why people have got away from there and now it has been reactivated. It highlights some action was taken by the Indian Air Force at Balakot and now they have got the people back there," General Rawat said.

The Army Chief's comment comes after a newspaper report on the camp being activated again.

Government sources have told NDTV that some 129 Jaish terrorists are waiting at the camp - which was struck by Israeli-made laser-guided bombs - to infiltrate into India.

The revelation comes days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to address the international community at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), where his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan is likely to try and bring up India's move to scrap special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and divide it into two Union Territories.

Twelve French-origin Mirage 2000 jets of the Indian Air Force penetrated deep inside Pakistan and bombed the Jaish camp on February 26, over a week after a suicide bomber of the terror group detonated a car bomb beside a convoy of the paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, killing 40 soldiers.

