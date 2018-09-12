Bail Plea Of Priest Accused In Jharkhand Gang-Rape Case Rejected

The priest was an accused in the gang-rape case registered in Khunti, Jharkhand

A local court on Tuesday rejected the bail petition of Alfons Aind, an accused in two cases of the Kochang gang-rape and a related incident.

The principal district and sessions judge rejected the bail plea of Aind, head of a missionary school at Kochang village where five women working with an NGO were allegedly abducted and gang-raped on June 19.

He was an accused in the gang-rape case registered with Women Police Station, Khunti, and a related incident of the women's assault after their abduction and making them drink urine by force.

The second case was registered with Arki police station in Khunti district.

Earlier, the court of chief judicial magistrate had rejected Aind's bail petition in the cases on June 26.

Aind was arrested on June 23, four days after the five women were allegedly raped at gunpoint by a group of at least five men.

The women had gone to the village under Arki police station to create awareness on migration and human trafficking.