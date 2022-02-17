Bail of Minister's Son In UP Killings Case Challenged In Supreme Court

The Allahabad High Court order granting bail to Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son in farmers' killing case in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri raises possibility of evidence tampering and threats to witnesses, farmers and victims' families, submitted a plea challenging the order in the Supreme Court.

"The Allahabad High Court order which granted bail relies on reasoning based on presumption and guess work," the petitioner said.

"The accused roaming scot free raises possibility of evidence tampering and threats to witnesses, farmers and victims' families,"said the petitioner, demanding cancellation of Ashish Mishra's bail.