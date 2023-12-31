Dalit Teen Pushed Into Hot Oil Cauldron For Protesting Sexual Harassment

The three accused have been arrested, police said. (Representational)

In an incident shocking in its brutality, an 18-year-old Dalit woman working at an oil mill was pushed into a cauldron with hot oil when she protested sexual harassment. The incident, which took place at Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, has left the teenager with serious burns. She has been moved to Delhi for treatment.

The three accused, including the mill owner, have been arrested.

A complaint filed by the woman's brother yesterday says members of his family worked at an oil mill at Dhanaura Silvernagar village. His sister was working at the mill when the accused -- mill owner Pramod and associates Raju and Sandip -- started harassing her. When she protested, the accused allegedly hurled casteist abuses. They then pushed her into the cauldron full of hot oil, her brother has said.

In a statement recorded from her bed at a Delhi hospital, the 18-year-old said the accused misbehaved with her and verbally abused her before pushing her into the cauldron.

The woman has suffered burns on more than half of her body, with her legs and arms seriously scalded.

Based on her brother's complaint, the police registered a case under sections relating to attempt to murder, assaulting a woman and under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. "We have arrested the three accused and further action is being taken," Circle Officer Vijay Chaudhary said.