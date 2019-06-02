2 Army Jawans Brutally Thrashed In UP's Baghpat On Video

Amit, a native of a village in Baghpat, got injured in the attack (File)

Six people have been arrested after two soldiers were thrashed by a mob in Baghpat, a town in western Uttar Pradesh.

A video of the incident has been making the rounds in social media. In the video, the two men in plainclothes could be seen being attacked by a crowd of at least a dozen people.

One of the soldiers, Amit, dressed in a green kurta, could be seen fighting back, wrestling his attackers to the floor as another man comes and begins beating him with a stick.

The other soldier, who is carrying a red rucksack, is seen trying to fight the mob.

Amit, a native of a village in Baghpat, got injured in the attack.

According to reports, the two soldiers had an argument with the staff of a hotel. Soon the altercation turned into a fist fight. As the altercation spilled onto the street, the soldiers were badly beaten with sticks.

Both the sides filed complaints with the police. Six members of the hotel staff has been arrested.