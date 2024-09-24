Conspiracy Claim By Badlapur Rape Accused's Family After He Was Shot Dead

Anna Shinde, father of Akshay Shinde, has demanded an inquiry into his killing.

The mother of the 24-year-old school sweeper, who is accused of raping two nursery girls in Maharashtra's Badlapur, has challenged the police claim of the events that led to his death in custody yesterday. Akshay Shinde snatched the gun of a constable and shot a police officer inside the police van, and was injured in retaliatory firing by the cops, the police had said. He died at the hospital.

His family denied that he could fire at the cops, and alleged they had pressured him to confess his role in the rape case.

"My son was afraid of bursting crackers and crossing the road. How can he shoot at policemen. The police also got the confessional statement written by him under pressure. What he was made to write, only he knows," the accused's mother and uncle told reporters last night.

Videos last night showed his family demanding that the police show them his body, but the cops refused. They were also seen outside the locked gates of the Kalwa civic hospital hoping to get a glimpse of their son's body.

The family alleged a conspiracy by the cops and the school management and refused to receive his body last night. The opposition in Maharashtra too alleged Akshay was killed in an "encounter".

A high-level probe has been ordered into his death.

Akshay's family said he also told them he was beaten up by the cops and that he had sent a chit seeking money. They further claimed he was not depressed. "The police have killed our child. The school management must be probed as well," the family has alleged.

She said the charges against Akshay were not proved and he used to ask her when he will be released.

Akshay was arrested in August after the sexual assault case of the two nursery girls sparked massive public protest. His shooting occurred yesterday when officers from Badlapur had gone to Taloja jail to take custody Akshay in a new rape and assault case filed by his former wife.

When the police team carrying Akshay neared Mumbra bypass, he snatched the gun of a constable and opened fire at cops escorting him, said the police. The cops retaliated, injuring Akshay and he died at the hospital. A constable, Nilesh More, who was injured in the firing, is undergoing treatment.

Kalwa-Mumbra MLA Jitendra Awhad of the Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP have also termed the police version as "baseless" and questioned how someone with handcuffs could snatch a gun when he was surrounded by five cops.

Special Public Prosecutor advocate Ujjwal Nikam said the police had enough proof against Akshay and he would have got death penalty if the matter had gone to court.

"When the accused knows that there is no chance of him escaping, they can get violent. So, Akshay Shinde could be psychologically depressed and that's why he attacked the police or tried to commit suicide and police had to do a firing in retaliation and two policemen also got injured," he told ANI.