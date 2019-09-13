BJP MP Spotted Violating Traffic Rules In UP, Promises To Make Amends

The black film that will be removed, Sanghmitra Maurya told

BJP MP Sanghmitra Maurya was found violating traffic rules on Friday, travelling in a car with windows covered by black film, and her driver and security guard not wearing seat belts.

When reporters pointed this out to her, she promised to make amends.

"Rules are for everyone. The black film that you are seeing will be removed. Next time, you will not find it," Ms Maurya said.

The MP apparently did not face any action from the traffic police.

The centre recently notified the amended the Motor Vehicles Act, with a steep increase in fines for violation of traffic norms. Several states, including the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, are reluctant to impose the high fines specified under the central law.

The MP was on a visit to her constituency and dropped by several places, including the Vikas Bhawan and the district hospital.

