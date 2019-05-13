Election 2019

#ElectionsWithNDTV

Babul Supriyo Says Vehicles Of His Security Personnel Attacked In Bengal

Union Minister Babul Supriyo alleged that his security personnel's vehicles were attacked with stones by Trinamool Congress "goons" near Basirhat.

All India | | Updated: May 13, 2019 02:23 IST
Babul Supriyo said the incident happened when he was returning from a poll rally for a BJP candidate.


North 24 Parganas: 

Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Sunday alleged that his security personnel's vehicles were attacked with stones by Trinamool Congress (TMC) "goons" near West Bengal's Basirhat.

Mr Supriyo said that he had gone for a rally for Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Sayantan Basu. The attack took place when he was returning from the rally in Basirhat, he said in a tweet.

Police said the accused were taken to a detention place near Basirhat city.

The state leadership of the BJP has filed a complaint in the matter along with the video footage as proof with the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The BJP has also demanded the removal of the head of the police of the district.



