Babul Supriyo Says Vehicles Of His Security Personnel Attacked In Bengal

Babul Supriyo said the incident happened when he was returning from a poll rally for a BJP candidate.

Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Sunday alleged that his security personnel's vehicles were attacked with stones by Trinamool Congress (TMC) "goons" near West Bengal's Basirhat.

Mr Supriyo said that he had gone for a rally for Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Sayantan Basu. The attack took place when he was returning from the rally in Basirhat, he said in a tweet.

Driving bk frm Bashirhat after a rwlly for fellow BJP candidate SayantanBasu•Stopped 2 hv some tea•People taking selfies, cordial chats but suddenly a bunch of #TMchhi goons arrive &start shouting dirty slogans!Resisted by my security, they break their car&try on me too #TMchhipic.twitter.com/r64ZiphN7F — Chowkidar Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) 12 May 2019

Police said the accused were taken to a detention place near Basirhat city.

The state leadership of the BJP has filed a complaint in the matter along with the video footage as proof with the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The BJP has also demanded the removal of the head of the police of the district.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.