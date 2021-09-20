"It's Puja Time, Sing...": What Mamata Banerjee Told Babul Supriyo

Babul Supriyo said Mamata Banerjee would decide his role in the Trinamool.

Bollywood singer-tuned-politician Babul Supriyo had a "musical meeting" today with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, whose party, the Trinamool Congress, he joined over the last weekend.

The Chief Minister asked him to both work and sing "with all his heart", the former Union Minister of State for Environment and popular playback singer told reporters in Kolkata after the meeting.

"I'm very happy to meet her. The affection and warmth with which she welcomed me to the Trinamool family..." Mr Supriyo said.

"She asked me to work with all my heart and sing with all my heart, which I think is the icing on the cake. She said 'Pujor samayo tumi gaan karo' (It's Puja time, you sing)."

He said Ms Banerjee will decide his role in the party as it was her prerogative and that he had nothing to say on the matter.

On Saturday, the Asansol MP said he was disillusioned with the BJP, of which he was a member till recently, and quit because he was not okay with being benched.

He was asked to step down from the Union Minister's post ahead of the last Union cabinet reshuffle a few weeks ago. A few days later, Mr Supriyo had said he was quitting politics. Calling himself a "one-team player", he said he won't be joining any other party.

After meeting Ms Banerjee today, the first time since joining the party, he said, "We had a very musical talk. At the same time whatever she said was really music to my ears. I want to thank didi and Abhishek (Banerjee) for welcoming me so affectionately and warmly into the Trinamool family."

His comments came a day after he said Ms Banerjee was among the frontrunners for the prime ministerial post in 2024.