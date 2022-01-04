Trinamool's Babul Supriyo Covid +ve 3rd Time, Wants SOS Jab Cost Slashed

Babul Supriyo, who has joined Trinamool Congress, tweeted that he had tested positive for Covid along with his wife, father and staff members.

Former Union minister and Trinamool Congress leader Babul Supriyo has tested positive for Covid for the third time.

The former MP, who quit the BJP in July last year after he was asked to step down as Union minister and later joined the Mamata Banerjee-led party, posted on Twitter that he had tested positive for the infection along with his wife, father and multiple staff members.

He also raised concern at the high cost of the Covid cocktail shot that needs to be administered to those seriously ill. He said that while he had to buy the shot for his 84-year father and wondered how those from underprivileged sections would afford it.

"Me, my wife, Dad, multiple staff, hv all tested positive, but my concern is the superhigh Rs.61000/- price of the Cocktail jab that needs to be given SOS to seriously ill #COVID19 patients. Dad who is 84, needed the jab SOS & I hv to buy it on-the-spot. Hw can the EWS afford it?," he tweeted.

Underlining that even those who have received both shots of the vaccine are not immune to fresh infections, the former MP urged the government to make this SOS jab available at state-run hospitals at the earliest.

Mr Supriyo said he first tested positive for Covid in November 2020. His mother, who was infected at the same time, passed away then. He tested positive for the second time in April 2021 during the second Covid wave in the country.

He said with very few people wearing masks now, there is no way to trace the infection anymore.

