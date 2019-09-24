Babul Supiryo Condemns Memes On Social Media Against Urmimala Bose

Babul Supriyo says he knows her personally and will reply to her on what she said. (File)

Union minister Babul Supriyo today condemned people on social media websites sharing an allegedly offensive meme or post against Bengali elocutionist Urmimala Bose.

Ms Bose, who had in a Facebook post on September 22 praised the agitating Left students of Jadavpur University "in the present difficult times of the country," was greeted with derogatory remarks in a meme on social media on Monday.

The meme has triggered outrage with many prominent personalities including poet Joy Goswami and singer Srikanto Acharya condemning it.

Babul Supriyo on Twitter said: "I deeply and very very strongly condemn this kind of memes !!!! Let's not resort to this kind of deplorable trash....."

"I know her personally and will reply to her on what she said when I have the time!!! But till then, Please please do not resort to such obnxiously dirty play," the singer-politician said.

Earlier the veteran artiste, who commands wide respect in the cultural circles in the city, described the meme as "repugnant".

"Such comments are painful but as a 73-year-old I am more alarmed about the future of young students who must be about the age of my grand children, the threats they are facing, they will be facing in the coming days. I am apprehensive about the dangers ahead."

Ms Bose claimed her post on the events at Jadavpur University last week when the union minister was allegedly heckled and showed black flags by Left wing student activists stemmed from her beliefs as an alumni of JU and as an individual.

"I did not judge the act of the agitating Left students nor do I have the authority to judge the conduct of the union minister when he was prevented from leaving the campus by the students," she said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.