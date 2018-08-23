Book Maligns My Image, Baba Ramdev Tells Delhi High Court

Baba Ramdev's plea challenged the order of the trial court (File Photo)

Baba Ramdev on Thursday told the Delhi High Court that the book 'Godman to Tycoon: The Untold Story of Baba Ramdev' was based on rumours and maligned his image.

Baba Ramdev's counsel and senior advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul told Justice Anu Malhotra that his reputation had been harmed by the book purportedly based on his life. The advocate claimed that the book contains defamatory content and based on fiction.

The court has fixed August 29 for further hearing.

The court was hearing Baba Ramdev's plea challenging the order of the trial court, which lifted the ban on publication and sale of 'Godman to Tycoon: The Untold Story of Baba Ramdev.'

In April, the trial court lifted the interim injunction on the publication and sale of the book.

The publication and sale of the book had been restrained on August 4, 2017.

The publisher claims in the plea that the book provides an in-depth look into how Ramdev's Patanjali "actually" works.