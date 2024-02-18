Baarat's Pit Stop At UP Constable Exam Centre For Groom-To-Be

Police officials deployed at the exam centre lined up to click photos with the groom-to-be

A groom-to-be in Uttar Pradesh, on the way to his wedding, made a pit stop at Mahoba to appear for the UP Police's constable recruitment exam. Prashant Yadav made a dramatic entry at the exam centre this afternoon dressed as a groom, complete with a pagdi.

His remarkable dedication drew huge praises, with people applauding his commitment. Police officials deployed at the exam centre - Maa Chandrika Mahila Mahavidyalaya - lined up to click photos with him.

Mr Yadav's baarat was going from UP's Mudhari to Banda and his exam centre was in Mahoba, which comes on the way. So he decided to write the exam before heading for his wedding ceremony this evening.

Speaking about his decision, Prashant expressed his eagerness to serve the country and urged others to never compromise on opportunities, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing exams over celebrations in such situations.

He said he is prioritising his career now so his married life can be happy.