B Pugalenthi Takes Oath As Madras High Court Judge

B Pugalenthi was the additional advocate general of Tamil Nadu in the Madurai Bench of the High Court. He was appointed as the judge by President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday.

All India | | Updated: November 20, 2018 16:08 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
B Pugalenthi Takes Oath As Madras High Court Judge

With the appointment of B Pugalenthi as judge, working strength of the court has now reached 60

Chennai: 

B Pugalenthi took oath as judge of the Madras High Court today.

The working strength of the court has now reached 60 as against the sanctioned 75. Chief Justice VK Tahilramani administered the oath to B Pugalenthi.

B Pugalenthi was the additional advocate general of Tamil Nadu in the Madurai Bench of the High Court. He was appointed as judge by President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday.

A native of Virudhunagar district, B Pugalenthi did his graduation in law from the Puducherry Government Law College and has more than 25 years of experience in the Bar.
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Madras High CourtMadras High Court judgeB Pugalenthi

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Chhattisgarh ElectionsAlok VermaSushma SwarajGalaxy A9Assembly ElectionsLive TVTamil NewsHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusRedmi Note 6 ProWardhaDiabetesYogaMaruti ErtigaAir PurfiersPollution Mask

................................ Advertisement ................................