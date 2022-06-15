Singer B Praak And Wife's Newborn Baby Dies At Birth

Singer B Praak and his wife Meera Bachan lost their newborn baby at birth.

Singer B Praak and his wife Meera Bachan lost their newborn baby at birth today. The playback singer took to Instagram to share the news.

"With deepest pain we have to announce that our new born baby has passed away at the time of birth. It is the most painful phase we going through as parents," the note shared by B Praak read.

"We would like to thank all the doctors and the staff for their endless efforts and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we request you all to kindly give us our privacy at this time," he added.

The couple announced in April this year that they were pregnant with their second child.

B Praak married Meera Bachan on April 4, 2019. They welcomed their first child Adabb in 2020. The singer has lent his voice to many bollywood chartbusters such as Mann Bharrya, Kuch Bhi Ho Jaaye, Baarish Ki Jaaye.