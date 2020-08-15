Village Head's Killing Sparks Violence In UP, Police Post Set On Fire

Violence In Azamgarh: Visuals from the incident site showed a number of vehicles set ablaze.

A mob of agitated villagers on Friday set ablaze vehicles and a police post after killing of a village head in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh district.

The village head, Satyamev Jayate alias Pappu Ram, died of bullet injuries after he was allegedly shot six times by the accused during the day. The accused allegedly went to Mr Jayate's house after committing the crime and informed his family about the killing.

The incident sparked outrage among the villagers who protested and resorted to violence. Dramatic visuals from the incident site showed a number of vehicles and police post set ablaze by the violent mob.

News agency PTI reported that a child was also crushed to death by a vehicle during the rampage.

A team of senior police and district officials was sent to the spot and the situation was brought under control. Heavy police force has been deployed at the site to control any untoward incident.

Taking note of the situation, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed official to register a case under NSA and Gangster Act against the accused, according to a government order tweeted by news agency ANI.

The Chief Minister also announced Rs 5 lakhs compensation for immediate family of the village head and the child who died during the protests. He also ordered the suspension of the concerned police officials.