Azam Khan Of Team Akhilesh Gets 3 Years Jail For Hate Speech On Yogi Adityanath: 10 Points

Azam Khan was charged for a provocative speech targeting PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath and IAS officer Aunjaneya Kumar Singh, then District magistrate, during the general election campaign in 2019.

He was also fined Rs 25,000 by the court in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.

The Samajwadi leader had accused the Prime Minister of creating an atmosphere in the country in which Muslims found it difficult to exist.

Azam Khan is virtually the number two leader in Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party, with a strong following in Rampur and other parts of western Uttar Pradesh.

The powerful leader stands to lose his membership of the state assembly, as is the rule when any lawmaker is sentenced to more than two years in jail.

Azam Khan was released from jail in May after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail.

He spent nearly two years in jail in a land-grabbing case.

To get bail, Azam Khan argued that the Uttar Pradesh government was relentlessly registering cases against him to ensure he stays in prison.

The Samajwadi leader faces nearly 90 cases, including that of corruption and theft, filed since the BJP took power in Uttar Pradesh in 2017.