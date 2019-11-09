Supreme Court Verdict In Ayodhya Case Tomorrow: LIVE Updates

Ayodhya Verdict: Schools In UP, Delhi And Madhya Pradesh To Remain Closed

Schools and educational institutions in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Karnataka will remain closed on Saturday over the Supreme Court's judgment in the Ayodhya temple-mosque title suit. All schools and colleges in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed from Saturday to Monday, the state government said in a release.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has appealed to the people of the state not to pay attention to rumours and maintain peace and harmony.