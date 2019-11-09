Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Reaction On Ayodhya Verdict

Ayodhya verdict: All parties should respect Supreme Court verdict, says Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday said all parties should respect the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya issue and maintain India's age-old tradition of living together in harmony and brotherhood.

The Supreme Court in a unanimous verdict on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

अयोध्या मुद्दे पर भारत की सर्वोच्च अदालत ने फैसला दिया है। सभी पक्षों, समुदायों और नागरिकों को इस फ़ैसले का सम्मान करते हुए हमारी सदियों से चली आ रही मेलजोल की संस्कृति को बनाए रखना चाहिए। हम सबको एक होकर आपसी सौहार्द और भाईचारे को मजबूत करना होगा। — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) November 9, 2019

"The Supreme Court of India has given its verdict on Ayodhya issue. All parties, communities and citizens should respect the decision and maintain our centuries-old culture of living in togetherness. We all have to together strengthen mutual harmony and brotherhood," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

