Ayodhya Verdict: Politicians Appeal For Peace After Big Judgement

Ayodhya verdict: The judgment on Ayodhya is historic: Rajnath Singh

The Supreme Court, in its historic judgement on the decades-old land dispute in Ayodhya, said that it will be given to a government-run trust for the building of a temple and a five-acre "suitable" plot will be given for a mosque. Following the top court's decision, leaders from across party welcomed the Ayodhya verdict and appealed for peace.

After the Ayodhya verdict, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "The judgment on Ayodhya is historic. The judgement will further strengthen India's social fabric. I urge everyone to take the verdict with equanimity and magnanimity. I also appeal to the people to maintain peace and harmony after this landmark verdict."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "We welcome the Supreme Court judgement on Ayodhya which ended the decades-old dispute. I appeal for peace and harmony."

सभी पक्षों की दलीलें सुनने के बाद SC की बेंच के पाँचों जजों ने एकमत से आज अपना निर्णय दिया। हम SC के फ़ैसले का स्वागत करते हैं। कई दशकों के विवाद पर आज SC ने निर्णय दिया। वर्षों पुराना विवाद आज ख़त्म हुआ। मेरी सभी लोगों से अपील है कि शांति एवं सौहार्द बनाए रखें — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 9, 2019

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Ayodhya verdict said, "Supreme Court's judgement should be welcomed by everyone, it will be beneficial for the social harmony. There should be no further dispute on this issue, that is my appeal to the people."

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari appealed to people to "maintain peace and harmony" shortly after the Supreme Court delivered its verdict in the decades-old case.

"As people of this democratic country all should accept the decision taken by the Supreme Court on Ayodhya. We all have faith in the judiciary. People should maintain peace and harmony," Mr Gadkari said on Ayodha verdict.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday urged people of the state to "wholeheartedly welcome" the Supreme court verdict in the sensitive Ayodhya land dispute case, and not to react "emotionally."

He said, the judgement is neither a victory, nor a defeat for anyone.

"Let us all wholeheartedly welcome the apex court verdict. This is neither a victory for anyone, nor a defeat for anyone. Don''t react emotionally. Let the harmony and peace prevail. #AYODHYAVERDICT #AyodhyaCase" Mr Yediyurappa tweeted.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath appealed that people should respect the Supreme Court's decision and not be part of any festivity of protest. "Be wary of rumours and be alert," he wrote on Twitter.

अयोध्या मामले पर फ़ैसला आ चुका है।

एक बार फिर आपसे अपील करता हुँ कि सर्वोच्च न्यायालय के इस फ़ैसले का हम सभी मिलजुलकर सम्मान व आदर करे।

किसी प्रकार के उत्साह ,जश्न व विरोध का हिस्सा ना बने।

अफ़वाहों से सावधान व सजग रहे।किसी भी प्रकार के बहकावे में ना आवे।

1/4 — Office Of Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) November 9, 2019

Political parties Bengal also appealed to people to maintain peace in the state, as the Supreme Court began delivering its judgment on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit.

The Trinamool Congress leadership called for harmony and urged everyone to ensure that no untoward incident takes place in the wake of the verdict.

Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said people should respect the top court's judgment and maintain peace.

In a statement, CPI(M) state secretary Surya Kanta Mishra said, "We appeal to everybody, all the Left and secular forces of Bengal in particular, to actively maintain peace, harmony, unity among the people."

