77 Arrested In Uttar Pradesh In 2 Days Since Ayodhya Verdict, Says Police

Ayodhya Verdict: Uttar Pradesh police has arrested 77 people across the state (File Photo)

In two days since the Supreme Court delivered its verdict on Ayodhya issue on Saturday, the Uttar Pradesh police has arrested 77 people across the state for allegedly trying to vitiate communal harmony in the state through social media posts.

After the Supreme Court's verdict on the Ayodhya issue, a total of 34 cases have been registered and 77 persons arrested so far in the state, said a statement by police in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow.

"A total of 22 cases were registered and 40 persons arrested for allegedly trying to vitiate communal atmosphere through their posts on Sunday by the Police Department's social media monitoring wing," an official statement said.

Action has been taken against 8,275 posts including 4,563 posts on Sunday.

These posts were put on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, it said.

