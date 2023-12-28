Ayodhya Train Station Renamed Ahead Of Temple Inauguration. New Name Is...

The first floor of the station will host the country's largest concourse.

In a significant move, the Ayodhya railway junction in Uttar Pradesh has been officially renamed as Ayodhya Dham junction.

Lallu Singh, who represents the Ayodhya constituency in Lok Sabha, has shared the news on X, formerly Twitter. The announcement, made just days before the scheduled inauguration of the redeveloped railway station by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marks a symbolic transformation for the historic city.

Lallu Singh tweeted, "Ayodhya Junction has become Ayodhya Dham Junction. Under the guidance of the illustrious Honourable Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi ji, the name of Ayodhya Junction of the newly constructed grand Ayodhya Railway Station has been changed to Ayodhya Dham Junction as per the expectation of public sentiments.”

The redeveloped station is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi on December 30 in Ayodhya, before the highly anticipated consecration ceremony at the Ram temple on January 22.

The Ayodhya Dham Railway Station is undergoing development in three phases. The first phase has been successfully completed. The station, with a total cost of ₹430 crore, is designed to accommodate up to 100,000 passengers. Its architecture blends modern solutions with the aesthetics of traditional Indian temple architecture.

This station stands out for its well-planned facilities that go beyond typical railway stations, with special attention to services like the Infant Care Room for babies and a dedicated sick room for first aid. The station also has a passenger facilities desk, tourist information centre and the country's largest concourse.

In addition to these unique amenities, Ayodhya Dham has standard facilities found in newly developed stations, including cloakrooms, a food plaza, waiting halls, staircases, escalators, lifts, and toilets. Fire exits connect all floors for safety.

The first floor will host the country's largest concourse once all three phases are complete, covering an impressive 7,200 square metres. You will find additional facilities like a food plaza, waiting hall, toilets, drinking water stations, escalators, lifts, staff rooms, shops, waiting rooms, and an entry footbridge. The station also ensures accessibility for people with disabilities with specially designed toilets.

The middle floor includes various facilities such as retiring rooms, dormitories, lodging rooms, and spaces for station staff.