At Ayodhya, Rituals Start Ahead Of Foundation Stone Laying By PM Modi

Ayodhya Temple: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone on August 5

Festivities have begun ahead of the 'bhoomi pujan' or foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple tomorrow at Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation of Ram Temple. On Shravan Purnima, the last day of the holy month of Sawan, rituals of aarti and havan were performed at Ram Ki Paudi. A bridge on the Saryu River and other key places were decorated with lights. Diyas or lamps were also lit at temples across Ayodhya.

Prayers will be offered today at Ayodhya's Hanuman Garhi temple. Twelve priests, on Monday, conducted puja dedicated to Lord Ganesh. This was followed by prayers to the deities of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita.

#WATCH Ayodhya: Priests perform 'Aarti' at the ghat of Saryu river.



The foundation stone laying ceremony of #RamTemple is scheduled on 5th August. pic.twitter.com/3vmGqRhgpD — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 3, 2020

Sharan Das Maharaj, priest of Rang Mahal, said that the 'Deepotsav' or festival of lights, on August 5, will be like "never before". "I am associated with Ram Janmabhoomi Aandolan for a long time. We have struggled a lot for this day. It will be Deepawali in Ayodhya. I am fortunate that I will witness the construction of Ram Temple," Sharan Das Maharaj said.

Ayodhya: Havan being performed by Pandit Kalki Ram, President of Ramdal Seva Trust and others at the 'Yagyashala' at Ram Ki Paudi on the last Monday of 'Sawan' month and #RakshaBandhan today. pic.twitter.com/e71TJjTdOT — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 3, 2020

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath yesterday offered prayers at the Hanuman Garhi temple and took stock of the preparations for the 'bhoomi pujan'. The Chief Minister appealed that only those who have been invited should come to Ayodhya tomorrow. Among the 175 invited for the main ceremony, 135 are 'sants' or religious leaders belonging to many Hindu sects, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust said, in a series of tweets.

The trust said, some guests including religious figures are facing "certain practical difficulties" in participating in the ceremony because of the coronavirus pandemic. The trust has asked devotees to organise 'bhajans' and 'kirtans' outside Ayodhya, keeping COVID-19 guidelines in mind.

(Inputs from ANI)