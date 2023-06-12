Ayodhya Ram Temple Construction In Last Lap, Will Be Completed By October

The ground floor of the three-storied Ram temple in Ayodhya will be completed by October this year, sources have said. The temple will be consecrated in January -- at the beginning of the election year.

The work on the ground floor is at the final stage and temple trust member Nripendra Mishra took stock of the situation today, sources said.

The temple will be 380 feet long, 250 wide and 161 feet high and have 392 pillars.

It will have 46 doors made of teak wood. The door of the sanctum sanctorum will be gold studded.

The date for the consecration of the statue has not been fixed. It is likely to take place after Makar Sankranti.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be invited for the ceremony.