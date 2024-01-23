Babies Born On Ayodhya Temple Opening Day Named As Ram And Sita

The 'pran pratishtha' ceremony at Ram temple in Ayodhya took place on Monday

Many couples across India have named their babies born on Ayodhya's Ram temple consecration day after Lord Ram and Goddess Sita.

From Uttar Pradesh to Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Odisha, several expectant parents nationwide had sought 'muhurat deliveries' to coincide with the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony at Ram temple in Ayodhya on Monday.

"It's an auspicious day and our family wanted to get the delivery done on a historic day when Lord Ram is back in Ayodhya. I gave birth to a baby girl on this auspicious day and so, we are planning to name our baby Sita," the news agency PTI quoted Ashwini Bagli, who was among those who had their baby, as saying.

A hospital in Karnataka reportedly had special requests from more than 50 pregnant women to have delivery on January 22 and it conducted over 20 deliveries on Monday.

Newborn babies covered in clothes with 'Jai Shree Ram' printed on it in Bhopal

"Being a devotee of Ram, we have decided to name our newborn as Shri Ram," 30-year-old Boramma told PTI hours after delivering her baby at the JSS Super Speciality Hospital in Karnataka's Vijayapura.

An official at the Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial Medical College in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur said as many as 25 babies were delivered on Monday.

A woman, who delivered a boy, has christened the child Ram, believing that it will have a positive impact on the baby's personality, the official told PTI.

At least six babies, who were born in government-run and private hospitals in Odisha's Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts on January 22, were named after Lord Ram and Goddes Sita by their parents.

Newborn babies at a hospital in Patna on the day of Ram temple opening

While the boys were also given other names of Lord Ram like Raghav, Raghvendra, Raghu, and Ramendra, many girls were named Janaki and Sita.

A baby boy born to a Muslim family in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad was named 'Ram Rahim'. The woman, Farzana, gave birth to a baby boy, and "the child's grandmother Husna Banu has named him Ram Rahim" saying she wanted to give a "message of Hindu-Muslim unity", PTI reported.

