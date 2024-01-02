Ayodhya Gears Up To Feed Lakhs Of Devotees On Jan 22, With A Little Help

Ram Mandir Inauguration: The Ram Temple ceremony is expected to be attended by lakhs of devotees.

In an exemplary show of solidarity, people from across the country are sending vegetables, rice and other food items to Ayodhya as a contribution for the grand consecration ceremony on January 22. The Ram Temple ceremony is expected to be attended by lakhs of devotees.

Approximately 300 tons of food ration, including essentials like rice, spices, vegetables, and other food materials, are being dispatched to Ayodhya. All the food is being stored at the 'karyashala' in Ayodhya, and will be used once the devotees start streaming into the temple town.

Rice trucks are also coming from Raipur, which is the maternal home of Lord Ram in Indian mythology.

NDTV visited Ayodhya this week and found that construction activities are in full swing on the first phase of the Ram Temple, which is expected to be completed in a few days. Decoration work will begin after that.

The site is dotted with mounds of Makrana Marble brought from Rajasthan's Bharatpur district and stone from other places that are being used in the construction of the grand temple.