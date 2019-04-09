Centre Can't Give Away Acquired Land: Nirmohi Akhara Petitions Top Court

"Non-disputed acquired land cannot be given to anyone by the government": Nirmohi Akhara.

In the Ayodhya title dispute case, Nirmohi Akhara, one of the original petitioners, moved the Supreme Court today, opposing the Centre's plea to give the excess land to the owners. In its petition, the Nirmohi Akhara said, 67.4 acre of "non-disputed" acquired land cannot be given to anyone by the government.

Urging the top court to decide on the Ayodhya title dispute, the Akhara claimed that there are a number of temples on the acquired land managed by it and their rights would be affected if the land is returned to one party.

The Supreme Court is yet to hear the Centre's application, seeking the modification of its earlier order, and the release of "excess/superfluous" land so that it can be returned to those who owned it.

The court has ordered mediation of the dispute for an amicable settlement of the title suit. A five-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, had said the case was not about property, but "mind, heart and healing -- if possible".

The Allahabad High Court in 2010 had decided that 2.77-acre disputed land at Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid site would be divided into three equal parts and will be handed over to - Nirmohi Akhara, Sunni Waqf Board and Ram Lalla.

Nirmohi Akhara, earlier had appealed to the Supreme Court, seeking modification in the order on mediation. The mediation process, the Akhara told the top court, "left a lot to be desired".

The group also objected to more than 25 parties being invited to the mediation sessions and said that only the claimants to the disputed land should be present.

The Akhara wanted the top court to shift the venue of mediation from Faizabad to a neutral venue and appoint two more judges as part of the panel of mediators, which includes former Supreme Court judge Justice Kalifulla, senior advocate Sriram Panchu and spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

