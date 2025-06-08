"Operational Savvy, Wicked Smart": Axiom Space On Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla

“Namaste. I am Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla.” These were the proud words of the Indian Air Force officer as he introduced himself ahead of his historic journey into space. A combat pilot for 15 years, Mr Shukla is set to become the first Indian astronaut to visit the International Space Station (ISS) on the upcoming Axiom-4 (Ax-4) mission.

Also called Mission Akash Ganga, Ax-4 is a landmark private spaceflight by Axiom Space, launching on June 10 from NASA's Kennedy Space Center. After a 28-hour journey aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon C213, the mission will dock with the ISS on June 11 around 10 PM IST.

“From the Indian Space Research Organisation, AX4 pilot Shubhanshu Shukla,” the Axiom Space introduction begins. The 39-year-old Group Captain, born in Lucknow was commissioned into the Indian Air Force in June 2006. Over the years, he has clocked over 2,000 hours of flight time, testing and flying aircraft like the Su-30 MKI, MiG-21, MiG-29, Jaguar, Hawk, Dornier, and An-32.

In 2020, Mr Shukla was selected as one of four astronauts for ISRO's Gaganyaan mission, India's first human spaceflight initiative. Four years later, his journey has taken an exciting new turn.

“The first Indian astronaut, Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma, travelled to space in 1984. I grew up reading about him in textbooks and listening to his stories from space,” Mr Shukla recalled. “I was deeply, deeply impressed by him.”

Though his current journey began with dreams of flying, the path to becoming an astronaut came later. “I would say that I have been extremely fortunate and extremely lucky to have gotten the opportunities to first fly all my life which was a dream job for me and then have the opportunity to apply to astronaut's court and now consequently be here.”

A week before he arrived at Axiom, Mr Shukla found out he was part of the mission. “I was extremely excited to be here. I was very, very happy because this was a possibility for me to actually fly to space. You don't know how to respond to such things.”

Led by veteran NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, the Ax-4 mission is a global collaboration. Ms Whitson praised Mr Shukla, saying, “For me, having him as my pilot in the Dragon capsule is great. He already has that operational savvy, you know, he's just wicked smart when it comes to spacecraft technologies.”

Fellow crew members also praised Mr Shukla. Polish mission specialist Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski said, “He is very focused and he will basically go one, two, three, four in a record time. I don't even know how he gets there so fast.”

Tibor Kapu of Hungary added, “Shukla's wisdom, the knowledge that he possesses, he could be 130 years old.”

For Shukla, training and bonding with his international crew has been rewarding. “The team that I am flying with on this mission, it is fantastic. I do feel that, you know, I have exceptional crewmates. I will have these crew members for this one flight but post this mission. These are going to be my friends for life.”

He added, “These are moments that really tell you that you are getting to be a part of something that is much larger than yourself. I can only say how extremely fortunate I am to be a part of this.”

Beyond the mission's technical goals, Mr Shukla aims to inspire a whole generation in India by igniting curiosity among children. He hopes that even if his story changes one life, it would be a great success.

In a few days, when the Dragon capsule docks with the ISS, Shubhanshu Shukla will become only the second Indian ever to travel to space and the first as part of an international commercial spaceflight.

“I am Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and I am the mission pilot for exit formation.”