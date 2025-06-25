"Inspiring Generation Back Home": Shubhanshu Shukla On What Success Means To Him

Shubhanshu Shukla may be the youngest, but he packs in the wisdom of a 110-year-old, say his colleagues. Another called him "wicked smart". Now he is all set to become India's first visitor to the International Space Station as he takes baby steps for India's ambitious Rs 33,000 crore Gaganyaan programme. India's youngest astronaut is set to fly on the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station -- a journey from Lucknow to Low Earth Orbit.

Group Captain Shukla has been in precautionary quarantine for more than a month before the lift-off, meant to ensure the crew remains healthy.

But being away from family - a seclusion compounded by the repeated delays -- does cause him some stress.

"The health, psychological fitness, operational readiness are being continuously assessed," assured Dr Jitendra Singh, the country's Science Minister.

Astronaut Shukla, who spent about a year training in the US for this historic flight, has said, "josh is high!"

He would be the country's second astronaut going into space -- nearly four decades after Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma made history in 1984.

The Indo-US Axiom-4 mission, sometimes referred to as Mission Akash Ganga, is not with Russia but a collaboration with the United States.

In an interview with NDTV, Group Captain Shukla's Mission Commander Dr Peggy Whitson, who is from the US, had called him "wicked smart". The crew admired his phenomenal memory and the ability to learn and solve problems.

"As I prepare to spend 14 days aboard the ISS, I carry with me not just instruments and equipment, but the hopes and dreams of a billion hearts," Group Captain Shukla had said.

"This journey that I am on -- it has been a long one for me. And it started out somewhere, I didn't know that this is the path it is going to finally take. I would say that I have been extremely fortunate and extremely lucky to have gotten the opportunities to first fly all my life, which was a dream job for me. And then have the opportunity to apply to the astronaut corps. And now, consequently, be here," he added.

The historic second flight for an Indian astronaut will take place from the same hallowed Launch Complex 39 A at the Kennedy Space Center. This is the spot from where astronaut Neil Armstrong lifted off on the Apollo 11 mission on July 16, 1969, to script history by becoming the first human to step on the moon.

The Indian Space Research Organisation or ISRO has selected the 39-year-old fighter pilot from the Indian Air Force, as the prime astronaut for this historic flight.

Born on October 10, 1985, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Group Captain Shukla is the youngest of the four astronaut-designates trained under India's Gaganyaan program.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, he was commissioned into the IAF on June 17, 2006, in the fighter stream.

A decorated Fighter Combat Leader and Test Pilot, he has logged approximately 2,000 hours of flying experience across a wide range of aircraft, including the Su-30 MKI, MiG-21, MiG-29, Jaguar, Hawk, Dornier, and An-32.

In an interview with NDTV, Group Captain Shukla said he felt "very confident, not just in my ability, but in the ability of this team who is sitting here, to execute this mission successfully".

The Axiom-4 mission, operated by Houston-based Axiom Space in partnership with NASA. It will carry a four-member international crew aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station or ISS.

The crew includes Dr Peggy Whitson from the United States as mission commander, Sławosz Uznanski-Wisniewski from Poland, and Tibor Kapu from Hungary, both serving as mission specialists.

Dr Whitson, a 64-year-old biochemist and former NASA astronaut, is the most experienced American astronaut with 675 days in space.

Her extensive experience includes 10 spacewalks totalling over 60 hours, and she currently serves as Director of Human Spaceflight at Axiom Space. Her leadership is expected to provide invaluable mentorship to Shukla during the mission.

Experts believe ISRO's decision to select the youngest astronaut as the prime candidate aligns with India's long-term vision for human spaceflight. Given the plans to send an Indian to the Moon by 2040, grooming younger astronauts ensures continuity and experience for future missions.

Mission Akash Ganga was born out of the India-USA joint statement during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to the United States in June 2023. The agreement envisioned a collaborative effort between ISRO and NASA to send an Indian astronaut to the ISS, marking a new chapter in Indo-US space cooperation.

During the mission, Group Captain Shukla - referred to by colleagues as "Shux" because of his call sign - will not only serve as the mission pilot but also conduct scientific research and technology demonstration experiments aboard the ISS.

ISRO has also indicated that Shukla would participate in space outreach activities, helping to inspire the next generation of Indian scientists and engineers.

The mission is a significant leap for India's space ambitions. It demonstrates the country's readiness to participate in commercial and international spaceflight programs and lays the groundwork for more complex missions in the future, including lunar exploration.

As Group Captain Shukla prepares for launch, he carries the hopes of a billion Indians eager to see their nation take its place among the world's leading spacefaring countries.

With a seasoned commander like Dr Whitson by his side and a diverse international crew, Mission Akash Ganga promises to be a landmark in India's cosmic journey.

"It is my sincere endeavour through my mission to inspire an entire generation back home in the country. I want to use this opportunity to ignite curiosity among kids. Even if this story, my story, is able to change one life, it will be a huge success for me," Group Captain Shukla said.